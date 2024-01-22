More than half the workforce at a Hartlepool factory have walked out on strike in a pay dispute and vowed not to return until it has been settled.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Around 180 workers – said to be more than half of the workforce – at car parts supplier TMD Friction, on the Oakesway Industrial Estate, began “continuous” strike action on Monday, January 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The members of Unite the union are fighting for a higher pay increase in a dispute dating back to June last year when they rejected a 4% increase.

TMD Friction workers striking outside the Hartlepool factory on Monday, January 22. Photo: Frank Reid.

Members supported industrial action after months of talks with the company reached a deadlock late last year.

Unite regional officer Mike Routledge said from the picket line: “As of today we are now continuously out until the dispute is resolved.

"Some of my members are on £12.88 an hour. For that they are expected to do a three-shift rota which includes nights and back shifts for no extra premium.”

TMD Friction production operator Michael Noble with a placard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, TMD Friction, which employs over 4,000 around the world, was acquired from the Nisshinbo Group by AEQUITA, a privately-owned German industrial group.

Mr Routledge added: “They have got over £1.5 billion of work so we think they can afford it.

"And I think these members are worth it.”

He said the union is willing to return to the negotiating table but says there has been “silence” from the company.

Workers turned out in force on the picket line outside the Hartlepool site on Monday morning despite the town still being buffeted by Storm Isha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Production operator Kevin Tritschler, 62, who has worked there for 16 years, said: “We haven’t had anything decent [in terms of a pay rise] for a few years.

"We think we deserve it with inflation and everything going on. We all feel strongly about it and we are sticking to our guns.”

Michael Noble, 33, from Hartlepool, also a production operator, added: “I didn’t like the idea of having to do it because it disrupts my life as much as anything else.

"But at this point we have got to the point where we all agree that we need to.”