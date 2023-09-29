News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Hartlepool political and retail leaders react to closure of town's Wilko store after collapse of company

Political and retail leaders have reacted to the "sad" closure of Hartlepool's Wilko store after the company was placed into administration.
By Nic Marko
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Political leaders have reacted to the “sad” closure of Hartlepool’s Wilko store after the company was placed into administration.

The shop, which sits at the junction of Stockton Street and Victoria Road, closed on Tuesday, September 26, and by early October all 400 of the retailer’s stores across the country will close.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Mike Young, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said the “collapse and closure of Wilko stores nationally has been truly shocking”.

Hartlepool's former Wilko store. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool's former Wilko store. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool's former Wilko store. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

He added: “I am really sad to see the store disappear from Hartlepool and the impending job losses as a result of this. I wish all the staff well for the future.

“Hartlepool Borough Council will continue to work with our partners such as the Department for Work and Pensions and Job Centre Plus and the local business sector to support those who are affected by the closure as best as we possibly can.”

Read More
Levelling Up money helps improve Hartlepool park

Mark Rycraft, Centre Manager at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, said: “Unfortunately, this is part of a nationwide strategic restructure for Wilko,” he said.

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre Manager Mark Rycraft. Picture by FRANK REIDMiddleton Grange Shopping Centre Manager Mark Rycraft. Picture by FRANK REID
Middleton Grange Shopping Centre Manager Mark Rycraft. Picture by FRANK REID
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This news is hugely disappointing for Hartlepool, and especially for the dedicated team who have served our shoppers for many years.

"We have advised our retailers to consider Wilko staff when they are looking for additional staffing over Christmas or need temporary support.”

The shopping centre is part of the area covered by Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC).

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, who chairs the HDC Board, said: “The news of Wilko has been a concern and this shows again just how important the mayoral development corporation is for the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With our HDC, we have a chance to make a step-change in the town by attracting new businesses and jobs to Hartlepool.

“We’ll continue to work with all our partners in the HDC area to supercharge investment in the town.”

The HDC’s masterplan states Middleton Grange Shopping Centre is a target site for redevelopment to provide “improved access and public space” and a “diversity of retail and leisure uses”.

This would include the redevelopment of the Grade-II listed former Binns building for a “new mix of uses”.

Related topics:Hartlepool Borough CouncilWilkoMike YoungHartlepoolBen Houchen