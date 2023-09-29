Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Political leaders have reacted to the “sad” closure of Hartlepool’s Wilko store after the company was placed into administration.

The shop, which sits at the junction of Stockton Street and Victoria Road, closed on Tuesday, September 26, and by early October all 400 of the retailer’s stores across the country will close.

Councillor Mike Young, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said the “collapse and closure of Wilko stores nationally has been truly shocking”.

Hartlepool's former Wilko store. Picture by FRANK REID

He added: “I am really sad to see the store disappear from Hartlepool and the impending job losses as a result of this. I wish all the staff well for the future.

“Hartlepool Borough Council will continue to work with our partners such as the Department for Work and Pensions and Job Centre Plus and the local business sector to support those who are affected by the closure as best as we possibly can.”

Mark Rycraft, Centre Manager at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, said: “Unfortunately, this is part of a nationwide strategic restructure for Wilko,” he said.

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre Manager Mark Rycraft. Picture by FRANK REID

“This news is hugely disappointing for Hartlepool, and especially for the dedicated team who have served our shoppers for many years.

"We have advised our retailers to consider Wilko staff when they are looking for additional staffing over Christmas or need temporary support.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, who chairs the HDC Board, said: “The news of Wilko has been a concern and this shows again just how important the mayoral development corporation is for the town.

“With our HDC, we have a chance to make a step-change in the town by attracting new businesses and jobs to Hartlepool.

“We’ll continue to work with all our partners in the HDC area to supercharge investment in the town.”

The HDC’s masterplan states Middleton Grange Shopping Centre is a target site for redevelopment to provide “improved access and public space” and a “diversity of retail and leisure uses”.