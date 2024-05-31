Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been lodged for a new tanning salon, hairdressers and nail and eyebrow bar at a Hartlepool shopping parade.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to carry out work at the former Saxon pub site in Easington Road.

The area is now home to a small collection of shops and businesses, with the latest application seeking to convert the vacant unit five, located on the first floor.

Plans had previously been approved to transform the site into a tanning salon, however work never took place.

The former Saxon pub site in Hartlepool, which has since been converted into a shopping parade.

Applicant Ingleby Barwick Land & Property Developments has outlined how updated proposals have been submitted as a new prospective tenant has come forward to run the site.

They want to provide a hairdressers and beauty treatments, in the form of a nail and eyebrow bar, in addition to the main tanning salon, according to the application.

A statement from Prism Planning Ltd in support of the proposals said the development offers the opportunity to bring a “vacant unit into a beneficial commercial use that is entirely appropriate” for the area.

It said: “The proposed tanning salon, hairdressers and eyebrow and nail bar will provide a community facility where people can meet and have a chat as well as have their tan topped up.

“It will add to local vitality by bringing a vacant property back into use.”

The development would provide two full-time and two part-time jobs, with the proposed opening hours 8am to 10pm daily.

Plans state the site, which currently has permission for a flat, has been vacant since work on the shopping parade was completed.