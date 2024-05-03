Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barclays, at the corner of York Road and Park Road, shut on Friday, May 3, at noon as part of a nationwide series of cuts announced in January.

The banking giant said technological advances in customer banking had “had a big impact on the number of customers coming in to see us”.

In feedback explaining the closure, Barclays added: “We understand the concerns about the closure.

Barclays bank at the junction of York Road and Park Road, in Hartlepool, has closed permanently. Picture by FRANK REID

"We’d like to reassure everyone that, before deciding to close, we looked very carefully at how the branch is used and found that many customers already use nearby branches and online or telephone banking.

“We’ll still be in the community after the branch closes, to offer further support to our customers."

Barclays said: "You’ll find us at Citizens Advice Bureau, 87 Park Road, Hartlepool, TS26 9HP, from 7 May on Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1.00pm to 3.30pm.

"Walk in appointments might be available and you can book an appointment at barclays.co.uk/local

“To keep a community focus and support the local area, everyday banking can be done at the Post Office, in Hartlepool.

"We’re helping our customers understand which transactions they can do there, how to bank from home or their business premises and offering them support through this transition.

“There are cash machines nearby at NatWest, Lloyds and Virgin Money. All are free to use.”

The Citizens Advice Bureau hours are subject to potential change in the future.

Discussing concerns over customers who prefer face-to-face contact, Barclays added: “We’re speaking individually to those customers most likely to be affected by the closure, and we’re helping them feel confident with alternative ways to bank.

"This includes speaking to someone in person through telephone banking, and making sure customers are familiar with the services available at their local post office.”

The nearest Barclays branches are in Wellington Square, in Stockton, and Middlesbrough’s Cleveland Centre.

Barclays have still to disclose what may happen to its Hartlepool building.

Its former Church Square branch is now home to JD Wetherspoon’s Ward Jackson pub.