Full fixtures and fittings of Seaton Carew hotel The Staincliffe to be sold off at auction

The entire fixtures and fittings of Seaton Carew’s Staincliffe Hotel are to be sold off at auction next week.
By Mark Payne
Published 9th Apr 2024, 13:25 BST
The seafront hotel at The Cliff closed for the final time over Christmas despite attempts to keep it open until plans to turn the site into new apartments are decided.

On Wednesday, April 17, people will be able to buy everything from furniture and catering equipment to hotel memorabilia.

The auction will be carried out by Lithgow Sons & Partners and takes place at the hotel.

The Staincliffe has been boarded up.

Hundreds of items are set to go under the hammer from upholstered chairs from the restaurant, guest rooms contents, crockery, flat screen TVs, right down to the kitchen sink.

They also include items of all sizes from beds and a 6-ft walk in freezer to small pieces such as lamps and wall clocks.

The Staincliffe’s last tenant, businessman Darab Rezai, said there has been interest from far and wide.

Following its closure on Boxing Day last year, the building has since been boarded up in an effort to keep the site secure.

Darab Rezai, last tenant of The Staincliffe Hotel. Picture by FRANK REID

The hotel, which dates back to 1869, is owned by Acland Homes, which hopes to create up to 38 new apartments.

The plans were amended from 41 apartments across four storeys to the reduced number and three storeys following feedback from the public.

Viewing takes place from noon to 4pm on Tuesday, April 16, and from 10am on the morning of the sale.

For a full list of everything for sale see www.lithgowsauctions.com

