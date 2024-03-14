Hartlepool Borough Council refuses plans for new fish and chip shop on public health grounds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year to convert 91 Elwick Road into a hot food takeaway.
The application from Manminder Singh Dhatt stated the premises was “a perfect site for his fish and chip shop”.
According to proposals, the conversion would have created two full-time jobs and one part-time role.
The premises were last used as a beauty salon providing training opportunities in 2022.
The application went before the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee for a decision and was comfortably refused by councillors.
This was in line with recommendations from planning officers, who ruled the development would undermine “efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and would have a negative impact on public health”.
They added it would also be in conflict with Hartlepool Local Plan policy requirements as the site is in a “largely residential area and not in a designated retail centre”.
The meeting heard that the council’s director of public health, Craig Blundred, had submitted concerns the plans would “contribute to poor health and health inequalities through the increase in the availability of high fat and sugar foods”.
Three objections had also been submitted from residents, including a petition with around 10 signatures.
Anne Saunders, who lives nearby, spoke at the meeting voicing her concerns over the parking issues and traffic congestion the development could cause, along with potentially increasing anti-social behaviour in the area.
She also raised worries around the disposal of oil and other rubbish from the site and possible littering.
Gordon Henderson, planning agent for the application, argued the site was in “retail and commercial use for many years” prior to becoming vacant and the proposals would see the building “brought back into life”.
Speaking at the meeting, he said: “Fish and chips present a much healthier option than the other types of takeaways, ie kebab shops, and they should not be bracketed in the same way.
“Ultimately it is each individual’s decision whether or not to eat fish and chips and I’m sure they will do that if they want regardless if it’s approved or not. If not they must travel to do so.”