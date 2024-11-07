Hartlepool businessman with autistic son supports new children's wellbeing event

A Hartlepool businessman has backed a new event he believes is a “breath of fresh air” for parents like him with an autistic child.

Dean Coombe’s oldest son was diagnosed with autism and ADHD several years ago and is non-verbal.

However, Dean – who is the Managing Director of Vantage Roofing – has sponsored a new conference this weekend he believes could help other mums and dads who experienced frustration at a lack of information around many conditions that require further support.

The event, called One Size Doesn’t Fit All, features a wealth of word-renowned experts in the field of children’s mental health and wellbeing.

Billed as a “first of its kind integrative health conference”, Dean hopes it provides priceless support and advice for parents of children needing extra help.

“For several years we have experienced the exhaustion many parents will have also felt in trying to wade through all the information you are presented with while searching for help and solutions,” said Dean.

“So, for an event like this to come to the North East, it just feels like a breath of fresh air, and it is really exciting.

“I became aware of it in the summer when I was introduced to the director of the organisation behind it, Changing Minds, and given how close it was to my own heart it has been a pleasure to support it.”

Featuring international speakers, including some flying in from the United States specifically for the event, there will also be healthcare professionals, physical therapists and SEN teachers.

There will be advice on everything from breathwork and nutrition to the impact of technology on children’s mental health.

It takes place at the Grand Hotel at Gosforth Park, in Newcastle, on Saturday November 9 and Dean added: “The information at this event is far different to anything that’s been put out before.

“There will be things discussed that aren’t getting covered by mainstream NHS services and there will be a real solution-focus to the event for parents, especially those with children who have special educational needs.

“Among our customers at Vantage, I know there are a lot of them who are in the same boat as myself, so this is a great chance to come together – share experiences – and hopefully get more information to help us.”