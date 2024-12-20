Chief Scout congratulates Hartlepool volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 18th Hartlepool Scout Group, who meet in Stockton Road, have been recognised for their support encouraging young people to try more, see more, and do more.

In September they opened a Scout Troop (10–14-year-olds) which is going from strength to strength and have a programme of activity planned for 2025. In a recent poll 94% of Scouts said they had developed useful skills. 88% said they’ve tried activities they haven’t tried before. Scouts offers over two hundred activities from abseiling and coding to drama and water-zorbing.

If you are considering volunteering in your community next year, why not give them a hand. Volunteering’s not just about giving back – it goes both ways. It improves your wellbeing, gives you skills for the future, and helps you make new friends (and memories).

Dwayne Fields, who replaced Bear Grylls as Chief Scout in September said

‘’I’m incredibly pleased that the 18th Hartlepool Scout Group are supporting young people in their local community to make friends, building their confidence, and gaining skills that will prepare them for life and work.

It’s vital our young people get the encouragement and support they deserve to help them find their place in the world and become the active citizens of the future.

When I was young, as quite a shy kid, I remember walking into my local Scout meeting place and getting such a warm welcome. I found people who believed in me, and that helped me believe in myself. This set me a path to adventure – taking me to Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands and even the North Pole.

What made the difference were inspirational volunteers who became role models for me. I’ll also never forget the kindness and friendship of the other Scouts.

I’m so pleased that young people in Hartlepool will get the same chance I did – to discover their talents and find their place in the world.

A huge thank you and well done to the whole team at Hartlepool Scouts. You’re making all the difference to young people’s lives. Keep up the great work.’’

18th Hartlepool meet at Tees Valley North Scout Centre, TS25 1JW. If you are an adult looking for a volunteering opportunity, then come and join the team. Put your skills to use, learn new ones and be part of something amazing. Contact Ian at [email protected]