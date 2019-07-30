Sports day fun marks end of eventful term at Catcote Academy in Hartlepool
Students of all abilities got to play their part in a successful school sports day.
Every student at Catcote Academy in Hartlepool, which helps pupils with additional needs to thrive, got involved in the annual event from taking part in and leading activities to supporting others.
Catcote’s most able students competed in a host of fun games and competitions, such as running, jumping and throwing events, while the academy’s Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) was used for sensory experience for less able pupils.
Teacher Vicky Gray said: “For the third year running we have not only held competitive sports but also ran sensory activities on the schools Multi Use Games Area.
“At Catcote we pride ourselves in the fact we are a fully inclusive school having all students either take part in activities or leading activities.”
Activities included lots of target games, parachute, boccia, kurling, balloons, bubbles and sand and water play.
This year, the academy on Catcote Road, also welcomed Sunderland’s Beacon of Light sports and education venue, who brought with them a speed cage that measured how fast pupils could kick a football, which proved popular.
Vicky added: “Yet again the weather stayed fine and students had a fantastic day.”
The sports day marked the end of another very busy term for Catcote Academy following the success of their Trashion Show when the whole school helped stage a fashion show of outfits made out of recycled materials.
The school hit the headlines when ITV’s This Morning visited and donated £5,000 towards their performing arts work.
It as after the programme saw and was impressed by Catcote’s inspirational new lip-dub video to Katy Perry’s song Roar.
Also last month, Catcote Academy and its Sixth Form held a Challenge Week to raise money and awareness for their planned Outdoor Fitness and Learning Zone.
The school is raising £450,000 for the area featuring specialist equipment, a forest area, lake and small animals, that will allow all students the chance to explore nature, learn through play and try new things.