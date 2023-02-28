Child tooth extractions increase.

Dental experts say the figures are a legacy of the disruption to public health programmes caused by the pandemic and the effect of “lockdown diets" on children’s oral health.

The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities figures show 20 children in Hartlepool had at least one tooth removed in hospital due to decay in the 12 months to March 2022 – up from around 15 the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, 42,200 extractions were conducted on children in hospitals last year – up from 22,500 the year before.

The data also shows that tooth decay is the most common reason for hospital admission in six to 10-year-old – and that children living in less well off communities are around 3.5 times more likely to have teeth out due to decay than those in the most affluent areas.

The British Dental Association (BDA) chairman, Eddie Crouch, said: "Tooth decay is still going unchallenged as the number one reason for hospital admissions among young children.

"Decay and deprivation are going hand in hand, and this inequality is set to widen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"None of this is inevitable. This Government needs to be willing to take off the gloves when it comes to fighting a wholly preventable disease."

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "The number of children seen by NHS dentists has increased by 44% in the last year.