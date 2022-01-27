Hartlepool hospital trust pharmacist's virus jab appeal

Leung Yu Wu has lent his voice to a series of filmed video appeals on behalf of the NHS nationally.

Leung, 40, is originally from Hong Kong, has lived in the UK for 16 years and has worked at the trust since 2009.

He recorded his New Year appeals in Mandarin, Cantonese and English.

Leung, who is based at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees, said: “Chinese New Year is a time of family celebration and fun but it’s important to remember that there is still a real threat from COVID-19 and I appeal to all members of the Chinese community to have confidence in the development and testing process behind the vaccination programme.

“I’m a pharmacist and I know the vaccine is safe and effective. I’ve had it and I would recommend it to any of my family and patients.”

He added: “Please, protect yourselves and loved ones and begin the Year of the Tiger vaccinated and safe from COVID-19.”

The video will form part of a series of films issued by the NHS.

Chinese New Year takes place next week on Tuesday, February 1.