Held in partnership with North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and Hartlepool Borough Council, the regular drop-in sessions at the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre have proven popular with the public recently.

Midwives from the trust will be on hand to offer advice and guidance to women who are pregnant, planning a pregnancy or currently breast-feeding.

They will be attending the sessions in response to NHS research which shows that 98% of pregnant women who were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 from February to September this year were not vaccinated.

Steve Wild, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

Steve Wild, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said “thousands of pregnant women have been safely vaccinated in the UK” and added: “These drop-in sessions are a chance for pregnant women and women hoping to have a baby to have a chat with a midwife about any concerns they may have.

“The vaccine really is an essential part of caring for your baby.”

Craig Blundred, the borough council’s director of public health, said: “We had a really good response to our first dedicated drop-in session for pregnant women, and I would urge other mums-to-be to come forward and get vaccinated.

“The vaccines offer pregnant women the best protection against Covid, which can be serious in later pregnancy.”

Midwives will be present on Wednesday, December 8, and Wednesday, December 22, from 10am–2pm at the sports hall at Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, Hartlepool.

No appointments are needed to attend the drop-in sessions.

