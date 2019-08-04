Family fundraiser for brave little girl battling neuroblastoma

Lauren and Mark Carter with their children Isabelle, 12, Lilly,10, Iris, four, and Ava, two.

Iris Carter, four, was diagnosed with the rare type of cancer in June and is currently undergoing intensive chemotherapy treatment.

Parents Lauren and Mark Carter have praised the bravery of their little girl and hope the story of her fight will raise awareness of the condition.

They have been documenting her journey on their Facebook page ‘Iris Mai's Neuroblastoma Journey’ and have backed a fundraising event in her honour at Evans Halshaw Vauxhall in Peterlee.

Brave little Iris Carter is battling neurobalstoma.

Taking place on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10, from 11am to 3.30pm, the weekend family fun event will feature a bouncy castle, music and refreshments, along with a raffle and tombola.

Entry is free and money raised will go towards a fund set up by the family of Iris.

Lauren, 33, and Mark, 36, from Bishopton, near Stockton, say that they have ‘reluctantly’ set up a Go Fund Me Page for their daughter after receiving a number of offers from people wanting to help.

Money raised form the page and the event will be used if Iris needs any further treatment not available on the NHS in the future.

Iris Carter is raising awareness of neuroblastoma through the story of her cancer fight.

Mum Lauren said: “We are so grateful to every single person who has donated and every message of well-being.

“To us that is just as important and we are just as appreciative to everyone who has shared her story.

“We have family who live all over the world so we set up the Facebook page to share updates with friends and family.

“It will also be like a diary for Iris to look back on when she gets better, as we are hoping she won’t remember this.”

The first signs that Iris was not well started when the normally energetic youngster appeared to be lethargic.

When she started to have yellowing around her eyes her parents took her to the University Hospital of North Tees where she under went a chest X-Ray and blood tests.

The X-Ray revealed a tumour behind her heart and Iris was transported to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where she underwent further tests which confirmed she had neuroblastoma.

Lauren and Mark, who are also parents to Isabelle, 12, Lilly, 10, and Ava, two, have praised the NHS and also urged people to donate blood after seeing the positive impact blood transfusions have had on their daughter during her illness.

Lauren said: “The first person I thought of when doctors told us the diagnosis was Bradley Lowery.

“The family have done amazing for raising the profile of the condition.

“If it was not for Bradley Lowery I would not have know what neuroblastoma meant.

“The real heroes are the children.

“Iris is braver than every single person in the family.

“She is so positive and it is only because of the way she is that we have been able to pull ourselves together.”

On the fundraising event, Lauren continued: “The event organised by Evans Halshaw Vauxhall is amazing.

“It came about because Sharon Potts from the company is a close family friend and it is humbling that everyone is trying to help.”