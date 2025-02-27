FEELING GREAT: By getting fit you can have a positive impact on others

“You’ll always see kids with their dads playing in the local parks."

Sometimes, that moment of inspiration you need to motivate yourself to get up and be more active will spring from a source you didn’t see coming.

And here’s what I mean: A few times now I’ve travelled to the very windy city of Chicago, in America.

I love being there, and it’s one of the most fitness crazed cities I’ve ever been in.

What’s great about Chicago is it’s one of those places where you can’t help but feel great. I’d go so far as to say it’s the most active and fit city I’ve seen on my travels, anywhere in the world.

Now, if you’re not familiar with the geography of Chicago, it’s a big city pitched right on Lake Michigan, which is huge, and because of that, it gets pretty windy – most days. But the lake comes in handy for the people who want to keep fit.

There are designated swimming lanes in it with year-round lifeguards, running and cycle lanes, and ones for walking too.

As well as all that, you’ll always see kids with their dads playing in the local parks.

So wherever you look, you’re in the thick of people doing something that’s good for their health.

And that’s great for you as a spectator!

Why? Because just the sight of people being active and taking care of their health can very easily inspire you to want to take a bit better care of your own too.

The last time I was there I witnessed all the aforementioned plus two fun runs, one for breast cancer and one for prostate cancer.

When I was last in Chicago, I was speaking on stage at an industry seminar about health and fitness and I learned lots to further my career from the other speakers who got up to talk.

But what I learned most while I was there was the importance of the positive impact people can have in helping other people in their attempts to keep active and healthy.

If you need any extra motivation to start being somewhat more active, remind yourself that doing so is not only great for your own health, but you’ll likely be adding value, and maybe a few extra years, to the health of the people close to you, as they inevitably want to tag along.

And that would be a nice thing to be responsible for, right?