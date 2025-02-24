The beer is set to be reduced to 3.4% 🍺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heineken will be reducing the ABV of Sol

The Mexican beer will be reduced from 4.2% to 3.4%

Heineken has made the decision in line with customers moving towards a ‘balanced lifestyle’

Heineken has confirmed that it will be lowering the alcohol strength of a popular beer, to follow the trend of healthy living.

Heineken will be cutting down the alcohol content in its popular Mexican beer Sol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sol currently has an ABV (Alcohol by Volume) level of 4.2%. However, Heinken has now shared that the ABV level of Sol will be reduced to 3.4%.

The change to the amount of alcohol included in a bottle of Sol is being reduced to coincide with the growing trend of people choosing to drink alcohol that is lower in ABV, which contributes to a healthier way of living, otherwise known as a ‘balanced lifestyle’.

Beer: Heineken to lower alcohol strength of popular beer for ‘balanced lifestyle’ | Suriyawut - stock.adobe.com

The production of the new bottles of Sol will take place from Tuesday February 25, but it may be a while until it is made available in supermarkets and at drinking venues such as bars, pubs and clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Heineken UK said on the Sol ABV change: “We know consumers are increasingly choosing lower ABV products as part of a balanced lifestyle.

“In line with this trend, we continue to evaluate the ABV of all our products, and as such, we will be reducing the ABV of Sol, from 4.2% to 3.4%. Our master brewers have taken great care to make sure that consumers will notice no change, and we have spent many months perfecting the beer and testing it with drinkers.

“As a responsible brewer we have a long-held position of promoting moderation, and we are proud that over the last few years, we have removed millions of alcohol units from consumption in the UK.”

What has been the public response to Sol’s alcohol content being reduced?

Many fans of Sol have expressed concern over the reduction of alcohol leading to a difference in taste, despite Heineken reassuring fans that they “will notice no change”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, others have also considered that the lower alcohol content could also lead to decrease in price.

What are your thoughts on the ABV change in Sol beer? Let us know in the comment section below 👇