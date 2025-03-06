The drink will also be available as part of Wetherspoon’s ‘includes a drink’ deal 🍻

Wetherspoons has announced 1664 Bière will be joining its range

1664 Bière will be priced at £3.99 per pint on draught

The French beer will also be included in Wetherspoon’s popular deal

Wetherspoons has introduced a brand-new premium draught lager, which is now available across its pubs in the UK and Ireland.

Wetherspoons has announced that it has added a French premium lager to its draught beer.

The beer is 1664 Bière, which has an ABV of 4.6%. Brewed with hops from the Alsace region in France, 1664 Bière is known for its “rich flavour”, due to its gastronomy and brewing history.

The beer will be joining Wetherspoon's extensive range of alcohol, which includes beer, wine, gin, prosecco, cocktails and much more.

It will be served as part of Wetherspoon’s draught lager range, joining an impressive selection of world beers also available on draught at Wetherspoon’s pubs. Other beers available on draught include beers from Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Mexico, Scotland and USA.

A Wetherspoons spokesperson said of 1664 Bière said: “It is described as refreshing, crisp, golden and perfectly balanced with floral notes and a delicate bitterness."

1664 Bière will be stocked at the majority of Wetherspoons pubs across the UK and Ireland, which is around 681 pubs.

The draught lager will be priced at £3.99 per pint. However, it will also be included in the Monday Club deal (which sadly is not available at Scotland Wetherspoon’s pubs), bringing the price of it down to £3.20 per pint.

As well as being included in the Monday Club deal, 1664 Bière will also be a selection in Wetherspoon’s ‘includes a drink’ deal, which is available alongside most of the main menu dishes.

For more information on Wetherspoon’s and its food and drink selection, please visit its website.