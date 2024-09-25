More details revealed about first phase of major Hartlepool South West Extension housing development
Earlier this year an initial hybrid application by housebuilder Persimmon was approved for the South West Extension development, in Hartlepool, which will see 1,260 homes built on land between the A689 and Brierton Lane.
The proposals also feature a primary school, medical centre and restaurant.
A more detailed application submitted by the housebuilder has now been received by Hartlepool Borough Council for phase one of the development, with a target decision date of November 2024.
If approved, it will bring forward the construction of 316 homes out of the 1,260, including bungalows and apartments, along with “accessible public open space”.
The development would feature six one bedroom properties, 62 two bed, 109 three bed, 133 four bed and six with five bedrooms.
A planning statement from Persimmon outlines the scheme would deliver a “high quality neighbourhood” and “significantly contribute” towards council housing targets.
It said: “The proposed development offers a housing mix that will help meet current and future housing demands in the area.
“The proposed house types will offer character rich and visually interesting properties that are cohesive with future phases, while providing residents with a strong sense of place.”
The development, which spans 56 acres, will also provide 26 affordable homes, with nine for affordable rent and 17 for discount off market value.
Subject to approval, the development will be marketed by Persimmon as Greatham Meadow, which has attracted criticism from a local campaigner.
To comment on the proposals visit the council planning portal online and search reference number H/2024/0203.
