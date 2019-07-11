Wynyard Hall named in top four 'Favourite British Gardens with collections of English Roses'
Everything is coming up roses at the gardens at Wynyard Hall.
They have been named in top four ‘Favourite British Gardens with collections of English Roses’ by specialist rose firm David Austen – alongside Kew Gardens, in London, The Royal Horticultural Society's garden, in Wisley, Surrey and the National Trust’s Bodnant Garden, in Wales.
The Gardens, which opened in 2015, feature a superb walled garden which features over 3,000 roses planted with a wide range of perennials.
Head gardener Mark Birtle said: “The people from David Austen are always highly complimentary, but it’s great to be formally recognised as one of the best gardens to visit in the whole country for our collection of English Roses”.
“We work really hard to cultivate and maintain such a high standard, but it’s worth it when you stand back and see the results. They are literally breath-taking – especially at this time of year”.
In addition to the team of highly professional gardeners, Mark works alongside his two sons, Leo and Will.
He said: “I’m delighted the boys have chosen to follow in my footsteps.
“We all love the outdoors and its great to spend time with them doing what we love”.
In addition to the walled garden, the collection includes a wild garden, edible garden and woodland walk.
The Woodland Walk is a 3km trail through the historic woodland.
There is also a children’s play area featuring a wooden train crafted by a local carpenter, wicker huts and tipis.