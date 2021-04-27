Hartlepool's Royal Navy museum prepares to welcome visitors back on board

Roslyn Adamson at HMS Trincomalee. Picture by FRANK REID

The museum will reopen to the public on May 17 – with Covid-safe time slots on sale from 10am on May 5 – and the hope that it will be plain sailing from then on.

Visitors will once again be able to step aboard the extraordinary HMS Trincomalee - the oldest floating warship in Europe – after what has been an extremely challenging year.

The general manager of the museum, Roslyn Adamson, said: “We are so excited to welcome our visitors back to our site. Last year was absolutely devastating because of prolonged local restrictions in addition to national lockdowns.

HMS Trincomalee.

"While these restrictions were obviously necessary to protect our local community, we are glad to be able to open our doors again and welcome everyone back safely."

She added: "It was so sad seeing what is normally a busy and energetic site so empty and it has had a catastrophic impact on our income. We know that HMS Trincomalee holds a special place in the heart of the local community and we are appealing to them to come back and support her this year.”

The museum is also planning a daily programme of activities for visitors.

Roslyn added: “Visitors are always amazed at the live action of our weapon demonstrations and our rope making displays. Our fabulous pirate ship playground and picnic area is another extremely popular feature of a family visit along with our Fighting Ships and Press Gang experiences.

"And a ticket lasts for a full year so it’s a great value day out for everyone.”

Director General for the NMRN, Professor Dominic Tweddle says “We are delighted to be able to welcome back visitors to the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool this summer.

"Over 80% of our income comes from visitors. Ours is a world class experience and we are optimistic that this summer will be a safe and memorable one.”

All tickets to be pre-booked for allocated timed slots with track and trace confirmation and hygiene measures.