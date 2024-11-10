Hartlepool man who groped teenage girl on bus was found asleep in bus stop by Cleveland Police

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Hartlepool man will be sentenced next month after he admitted groping a teenage girl on a bus.

Takudzwa Dokotera, aged 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault when he appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 4.

The court heard how he inappropriately touched a stranger after sitting next to her on a bus outside of town earlier this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carolyn Craggs, prosecuting, described how the victim immediately felt uncomfortable when Dokotera sat next to her despite there being plenty of spaces on the bus.

Takudzwa Dokotera leaving Teesside Magistrates' Court after he admitted a charge of sexual assault. Picture by FRANK REIDTakudzwa Dokotera leaving Teesside Magistrates' Court after he admitted a charge of sexual assault. Picture by FRANK REID
Takudzwa Dokotera leaving Teesside Magistrates' Court after he admitted a charge of sexual assault. Picture by FRANK REID

Ms Craggs said: “He placed his hand on her thigh and started to stroke her leg. She panicked and didn’t know what to do.”

Dokotera, of Hamilton Road, Hartlepool, may also have taken a picture of the victim on his phone, added the prosecutor.

Read More
Suspect appears in court over death of 'sadly missed' Hartlepool man Martin Case...

Ms Craggs added: “She tried to move away but says he tried to hold her hand.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As she got up to leave she felt a hand stroke her lower back.

A woman went to the victim’s aid when Dokotera followed the girl off the bus and she asked him to leave her alone.

David Deadman, mitigating, said Dokotera, a supply worker, had no memory of the assault due to being heavily intoxicated.

He was found asleep by police in a bus stop.

The court heard he had nothing similar on his criminal record.

Magistrates adjourned passing sentence until a report is prepared by the probation service.

Dokotera was granted unconditional bail to return to the court on December 2 when he will learn his fate.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice