An inquest heard that a motorist died from neck injuries after his car crashed into roadside barriers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor Holland, 24, lost his life following the collision on the A689 Stockton Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The crash happened near to the Travellers’ Rest pub and involved a dark blue Audi S3, which was driven by Conor, and a blue VW Golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 22-year-old man, who was said by police to have been the driver of the Golf, was initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was later released without further action.

Conor Holland, 24, sadly lost his life following a crash on the A689, in Hartlepool, on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Assistant Coroner Paul Appleton told Teesside Coroner’s Court that Conor died from neck injuries following the crash.

The court heard how Conor “lost control of his vehicle” shortly after 10pm as he rounded the bend on the A689 before crashing into the barriers.

Police forensic collision investigator Jason Coverdale said: “He was travelling in the left-hand lane around the bend at a speed likely too high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His car rotated anti-clockwise and he collided with the roadside furniture.”

The crash happened near to the Traveller’s Rest and involved a dark blue Audi S3, which was driven by Conor, and a blue VW Golf.

Road conditions at the time were reportedly clear with good visibility.

Home Office pathologist Jennifer Bolton produced a toxicology report which showed “no significant findings”.

In a written statement to the court, she said: “Some alcohol was found in urine samples taken post-mortem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These could have been from alcohol taken beforehand or from post-mortem products.

"He was not intoxicated and no other substances were detected.”

Assistant Coroner Appleton concluded that Conor’s death was caused by a road traffic collision.