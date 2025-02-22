Inquest hears Hartlepool man Conor Holland died of neck injuries following fatal A689 crash

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 14:47 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 08:13 BST

An inquest heard that a motorist died from neck injuries after his car crashed into roadside barriers.

Conor Holland, 24, lost his life following the collision on the A689 Stockton Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The crash happened near to the Travellers’ Rest pub and involved a dark blue Audi S3, which was driven by Conor, and a blue VW Golf.

A 22-year-old man, who was said by police to have been the driver of the Golf, was initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was later released without further action.

Conor Holland, 24, sadly lost his life following a crash on the A689, in Hartlepool, on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Conor Holland, 24, sadly lost his life following a crash on the A689, in Hartlepool, on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Assistant Coroner Paul Appleton told Teesside Coroner’s Court that Conor died from neck injuries following the crash.

The court heard how Conor “lost control of his vehicle” shortly after 10pm as he rounded the bend on the A689 before crashing into the barriers.

Police forensic collision investigator Jason Coverdale said: “He was travelling in the left-hand lane around the bend at a speed likely too high.

"His car rotated anti-clockwise and he collided with the roadside furniture.”

The crash happened near to the Traveller's Rest and involved a dark blue Audi S3, which was driven by Conor, and a blue VW Golf.
The crash happened near to the Traveller’s Rest and involved a dark blue Audi S3, which was driven by Conor, and a blue VW Golf.

Road conditions at the time were reportedly clear with good visibility.

Home Office pathologist Jennifer Bolton produced a toxicology report which showed “no significant findings”.

In a written statement to the court, she said: “Some alcohol was found in urine samples taken post-mortem.

"These could have been from alcohol taken beforehand or from post-mortem products.

"He was not intoxicated and no other substances were detected.”

Motorists faced diversions after the road was closed for several hours in both directions between Rossmere Way and Brierton Lane.

Assistant Coroner Appleton concluded that Conor’s death was caused by a road traffic collision.

