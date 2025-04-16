Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cleveland Police have arrested two more teenagers following a large fire at a town centre bar earlier this week.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at Eskimo Joe's, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, at 5.24pm on Monday, April 14.

Parts of Victoria Road and adjoining streets were sealed off as up to seven crews, including an hydraulic platform from neighbouring County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, tackled the blaze.

On Tuesday, April 15, two boys aged 14 were arrested on suspicion of arson and one boy aged 11 was arrested on suspicion of arson and possessing an offensive weapon.

Cleveland Police have arrested two more teenagers following a large fire at Eskimo Joe's, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool. Picture courtesy of Tom Dyer.

On Wednesday, April 16, officers arrested two 13-year-old boys also on suspicion of arson.

One has been bailed with conditions and the other remains in police custody.

The three boys who were previously arrested have been bailed with conditions.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “No one was injured as a result of the fire, however, severe damage has been caused to the building and further damage has been caused to the premises next door.

"Officers have now left the scene.

“Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 066199.”