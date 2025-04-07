Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 13-year-old boy arrested following a second incident involving a school in 24 hours has been bailed.

He was detained at a “residential address” on suspicion of making malicious communications after police received a call from a member of staff at Manor Community Academy, in Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, last Friday morning about “online threats relating to the school”.

He was later released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

Police were originally called to Manor at 11.30am on Thursday, April 3, following reports that teachers had been assaulted.

No weapons were reported to have been used and no pupils were injured.

As a precaution, the school put itself in lockdown.

A 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assault and later released on conditional bail.

The Northern Education Trust, which has overall control of the school, confirmed that “unauthorised individuals breached the school premises” but that “staff took immediate effective action to contain the situation”.

A school statement later said: "As with all lockdown incidents, the trust will also conduct its own internal review to ensure the ongoing safety of the school community.

“The trust is incredibly proud of students and staff for following the lockdown procedures impeccably which ensured that students were safe at all times.

“Our sincere thanks go to parents, carers and the wider community for the overwhelming number of messages of support we have received.

Thanking the school for its co-operation, Cleveland Police also confirmed that “officers will remain outside the school and in the area for the days to come to make sure we are providing reassurance in the community”.