Research has identified the fastest growing scams in 2024.

From AI voice cloning to fake parcel delivery texts and event ticket scams - we all have to remain vigilant.

Young adults are the group being targeted the most by scammers, the study found.

Fake parcel delivery texts and AI voice cloning are among the fastest growing scams in 2024, according to research from the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Natwest. It comes after a warning was issued over the ‘friend-in-need’ scheme targeting WhatsApp users.

The study found that 42% of British adults have been targeted by a scam in the last 12 months It found that purchase scams make up three of the top five fastest-growing right now - including the rise of event ticket deceptions.

RBS’ research, which combines industry data with a national survey of 2,000 British adults, highlights the emerging and evolving types of scams in 2024. £570 million was reported stolen by scammers in the first half of 2024, with Scottish adults being more frequently targeted than other regions of the UK.

Adults in Scotland experience an average of seven scam attempts per month, compared to the national average of four and a half times per month. Across the UK, young adults aged 18-24 were most targeted by scams this year with 55% having been approached by scammers in the last 12 months and 60% either experiencing financial loss themselves or knowing someone who has.

Stuart Skinner, Fraud Expert from Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Be wary of urgent messages or those asking for payments or to download an app – this will often contain spyware. Or it might be the first step for the criminals to contact you later to continue the con in a different way.”

Fastest growing scams in 2024

Fake Parcel Delivery Texts – (40%)

This scam involves fraudsters sending fake delivery notifications for parcels, prompting the recipient to click on a link to reschedule delivery or pay a fee. The link often leads to a phishing site designed to steal personal information or install malware on the victim's device.

Social Media Marketplace Scams – (30%)

Criminals use platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Instagram, or TikTok to advertise and sell products that do not exist. Fake profiles are created to advertise popular and in-demand goods (often using stolen photos from real sellers) and list attractive offers to lure victims into making purchases.

Once payment is made, the promised goods never arrive and the fake account disappears.

AI Voice Cloning Scams – (30%)

Using AI voice cloning technology to deceive victims by creating realistic audio impersonations of trusted individuals or authorities, for example to ask for authorisation of fraudulent transactions or solicit sensitive information. Find out more about AI voice cloning here.

Money Request from Friend or Family Scams – (29%)

Scammers posing as someone you know to urgently request money, often through phone, email, or social media, to exploit your trust.

Event Ticket Scams – (28%)

Scammers selling counterfeit or non-existent tickets to popular events, such as gigs, concerts or sports games – victims purchase tickets online or through social media, only to discover that the tickets are invalid or never arrive.

Cost-of-Living Assistance Scams – (25%)

In this kind of scam, fraudsters exploit individuals' financial vulnerabilities by offering fake assistance programs, grants, or loans to help with living expenses, only to steal the money or use the information for identity theft.

Tax Rebates Scams – (24%)

Fraudulent emails, phone calls or text messages offering fake tax rebates, either claiming people are due a refund or asking them to request one – which are aimed at stealing personal information or money.

Refund Scams – (23%)

Scammers claim you are owed a refund to steal personal or financial information. They may contact you by phone, email, or text, posing as a legitimate entity to trick you into revealing sensitive details or sending money.

Deep-fake Celebrity Endorsement Scams – (22%)

Creating deep fake videos using AI of celebrities or trusted brands such as news outlets to promote fraudulent schemes, such as investment opportunities.

Get Rich Quick Investment Scams – (22%)

"Get Rich Quick" investment scams are fraudulent schemes that promise high returns with little risk or effort in a short period. Scammers often use persuasive tactics and fabricated success stories to lure individuals into investing their money.

How to protect yourself?

RBS’s Fraud expert, Mr Skinner adds: "Fake parcel delivery texts are the fastest-growing scam this year. Think about it: would a real delivery company ask you to follow a link and make a payment?

“Are you looking at deals on social media? Do you really know who you’re giving your payment details to when you click through an advertisement on a social media platform? Double-check with your friends or family for a second opinion.

He continues: “AI voice cloning scams are a relatively new form of fraud where scammers use advanced tech to imitate someone’s voice, which can be pretty convincing. If you get a call that sounds like it’s from a friend or family member asking for money or personal info, take a pause.

“Hang up and give them a call back on a number you know is legitimate. And remember, don’t trust the number popping up on your caller ID—scammers can fake that too!

“To help you in the fight against fraud in the ever-evolving world of scams, keep up to date on the Royal Bank of Scotland Security Centre."

Have you been targeted by scams more regularly in 2024? Share your experiences by emailing me: [email protected].