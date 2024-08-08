Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five yobs who have admitted their role in the recent Hartlepool riot are due to learn their fate today.

The defendants – who are aged between 18 and 54 – were not originally due to return to court until next month following their first appearance earlier this month.

But they will now be sentenced on Thursday, August 8, at Teesside Crown Court.

The defendants are:

Police officers on the streets of Hartlepool during the July 31 riot.

The five are among 14 people to have been charged following the riot on the evening on July 31.

We will bring you updates on this story throughout the day.