Five yobs will learn their fate today at Teesside Crown Court for their roles in Hartlepool riot

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 8th Aug 2024, 09:12 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 09:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Five yobs who have admitted their role in the recent Hartlepool riot are due to learn their fate today.

The defendants – who are aged between 18 and 54 – were not originally due to return to court until next month following their first appearance earlier this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But they will now be sentenced on Thursday, August 8, at Teesside Crown Court.

The defendants are:

Police officers on the streets of Hartlepool during the July 31 riot.Police officers on the streets of Hartlepool during the July 31 riot.
Police officers on the streets of Hartlepool during the July 31 riot.

The five are among 14 people to have been charged following the riot on the evening on July 31.

Police were attacked, a patrol car set alight and properties and businesses damaged after a mob of around 200 people descended on Murray Street after meeting at the Victoria Road war memorial.

We will bring you updates on this story throughout the day.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice