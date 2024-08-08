Five yobs will learn their fate today at Teesside Crown Court for their roles in Hartlepool riot
The defendants – who are aged between 18 and 54 – were not originally due to return to court until next month following their first appearance earlier this month.
But they will now be sentenced on Thursday, August 8, at Teesside Crown Court.
The defendants are:
- Steven Mailen, 54, of Arch Court, in Hartlepool, who has pleaded guilty to violent disorder;
- Ryan Sheers, 29, of Powlett Road, in Hartlepool, who has admitted violent disorder;
- Bobby Shirbon, 18, of Cornwall Street, in Hartlepool, who has pleaded guilty to violent disorder and criminal damage;
- Kieron Gatenby, 19, of Yeovil Walk, in Hartlepool, who has pleaded guilty to violent disorder;
- Carl Holliday, 30, of Tankerville Street, in Hartlepool, who has admitted using or threatening unlawful violence.
The five are among 14 people to have been charged following the riot on the evening on July 31.
Police were attacked, a patrol car set alight and properties and businesses damaged after a mob of around 200 people descended on Murray Street after meeting at the Victoria Road war memorial.
