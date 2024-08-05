A man who hurled a large piece of metal shelving at police during last week’s riot in Hartlepool has been remanded in custody.

Carl Holliday, 30, of Tankerville Street, Hartlepool, was part of a large mob that hurled missiles at riot police in Murray Street on Wednesday night.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful violence before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning after being charged by police over the weekend.

Michael Embleton, prosecuting, said Holliday was caught on video throwing the piece of metal shelving at police four times in seven minutes.

Mr Embleton said: “There’s a lot of people there on the streets of Hartlepool. It shows him [Holliday] carrying a large piece of metal shelving which he throws directly towards the police line.”

It followed a far-right protest in response to the murders of three children in Southport.

Dave Smith, defending, said: “Mr Holliday acted without political motivation. He was drinking extremely heavily when he became aware there was trouble on the streets, he concedes he joined the disorder and acted in the way captured on the police footage.”

District Judge Marie Mallon said: “These matters are too serious to be dealt with in this court.”

Tamsym Cerr, 21, of Firby Close, Hartlepool, also appeared before magistrates on Monday charged with unlawful violence in Murray Street.

She is said to have thrown a lighter at the police and picked up a slab or roof tile and passed it to another rioter.

No plea was entered and she was also remanded in custody to appear at the crown court with others on September 2.

On Saturday, Bobby Shirbon, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, whose 18th birthday it was on the day of the disorder, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was remanded in custody.

Kieron Gatenby, 19, of Yeovil Walk, Hartlepool, admitted the same offence and was bailed to the crown court on September 2.

McCauley Shirbon, 19, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, appeared charged with violent disorder and was released on bail until his next appearance at Teesside Crown Court.