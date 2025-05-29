A closure order has been made against a Hartlepool flat following a spate of criminal and anti-social behaviour.

Teesside Magistrates Court approved an application from the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team to put a closure order on 27 Lowthian Road, Hartlepool.

The order will remain in place for three months.

The court was told that neighbouring residents had complained about drug dealing, violence and anti-social behaviour at the end-of-terrace ground-floor flat which is on a walking route to local schools and shops.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and a member of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “This is another significant success for the Hartlepool Community Safety Team and, hopefully, it reinforces the message that we are not prepared to tolerate criminal and anti-social behaviour.”

Jonathan Brash, chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and Hartlepool MP, said: “This is the 16th such closure in the year since I became the chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and it shows our absolute determination to take the fight to the anti-social and criminal minority who disrupt the lives of decent Hartlepool people.

"As MP, my message remains absolutely clear, if you make the lives of ordinary people worse we will come after you, using every power at our disposal to take the toughest action possible.

"We will always put the majority first.

"Well done to all the brilliant officers who make this action possible.”

Acting inspector Dave Barker of Hartlepool Police Neighbourhoods said: “Nobody should have to live with drug dealing and the anti-social behaviour that comes with it in their community.

“We will not tolerate such behaviour and will continue to take action against antisocial behaviour in our communities.”

The maximum penalty for breaching a closure order is six months imprisonment and or an unlimited fine.

Anyone who witnesses a breach should call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.