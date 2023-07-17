Workers at not for profit community interest company (CIC) Poolie Time Exchange were disheartened after discovering their food shop in York Road was broken into and ransacked.

The burglars left behind a real mess and stole high value stock including 50 packets of dishwasher tablets and about 10 tubs of baby milk that were intended to help local struggling families.

The till drawer and a small amount of cash was also taken.

Mess left at the Poolie Time Exchange food shop in York Road, Hartlepool, after the break-in. (Photo: UGC)

Workers discovered the burglary when they arrived on Thursday, July 13.

Poolie Time Exchange admin manager Sam Hunter said months of hard work by them and the community had been “damaged by this mindless act of burglary”.

But she vowed not to let it get in their way of helping those in need in the town.

It is believed the burglary happened sometime between Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

Poolie Time Exchange general manager Ian Cawley said: “They got in under the shutter, took the glass out and climbed through the door.”

The organisation said it is particularly sad as they operate an “open door policy” and are there to help anyone who needs it.

"If they had come and seen us we would have given them whatever they needed,” added Ian.

"It's just sad really.”

Sam added: "Ultimately, we feel it heaviest in our hearts that all the items taken were to support and help the people of Hartlepool.”

She has appealed for anyone with information about the break-in to tell the police.

They are trying to replace what was taken through donations which can be left at any of their premises.

Within hours of carrying out repairs and dealing with police, the team were back at work helping struggling families in Victoria Ward.

Sam said: “This, similarly to the Poolie Time Emporium break in, will not dampen our spirits or our love for this town.”

The shop opened last September selling low-cost food and other items to help people affected by the cost of living crisis.

Cleveland Police said: “We can confirm the burglary at the community shop was reported to us around 8.40am on Thursday, 13th July.