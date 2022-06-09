Hartlepool teenager suffers broken leg following collision with a car while riding his bike

The incident happened on Wednesday June 8 at around 3pm on Wynyard Road, near to Lloyds Pharmacy.

The 16-year-old boy collided with a Skoda Karoq, leaving him with a broken leg and facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

A second person on a black electric bike was riding alongside him when the collision occurred.

Police officers would like to speak to any witnesses and they would also like to trace the rider of the black electric bike, as it is believed they may be able to assist with inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Poppy Fisher on 101, quoting incident number SE22097675.