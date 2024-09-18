‘I felt a lot of love’: Hartlepool cafe owner grateful to community for support following burglary
Burglars escaped with a charity box and a black Casio till after raiding The Arches Cafe, in Park Road, Hartlepool, in the early hours of the morning on Monday, September 16.
The charity box was raising money for Hartlepool charity Miles for Men – which has supported a variety of causes across Hartlepool over the years – and is just one of many charities the cafe has supported over the years.
Cafe owner Kate O’Kane said: “The alarm went off and ATT (alarm company) came at three o’clock and phoned the police.
"I found out by seeing something on my phone while eating my breakfast.
"My friend sent me a photo of the break-in and asked what had happened and I replied with ‘I don’t know.’”
Entering the cafe on Monday morning, Kate, who has owned the cafe for 15-and-a-half years, found the glass door smashed in and “glass everywhere.”
Thanks to the help of neighbouring shops and businesses however, Kate was able to reopen the cafe at lunchtime – just two hours later than she normally would.
She said: “The people in The Arches are amazing. They rallied around and came in with shovels and brooms while they made me sit down and have a cup of tea.
"I felt a lot of love.”
She continued: “Everybody just dropped everything and came.
"All the hugs and love and flowers made me feel so much better.”
Kate is also grateful to Hartlepool CID who have been leading the investigation.
She said: “The CID have been really good, keeping me up to date all the time.”
The till, which was worth hundreds of pounds and had a small cash float inside, has not yet been recovered.
Cleveland Police are continuing to investigate the burglary and are urging people who may have information or know the whereabouts of the till to contact Hartlepool CID on the 101 number, quoting ref 178526.
Information can also be given anonymously at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by phoning 0800 555 111.