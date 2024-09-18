Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hartlepool cafe owner has thanked the community and local police officers for their support following a break-in that saw a till and charity box stolen.

Burglars escaped with a charity box and a black Casio till after raiding The Arches Cafe, in Park Road, Hartlepool, in the early hours of the morning on Monday, September 16.

The charity box was raising money for Hartlepool charity Miles for Men – which has supported a variety of causes across Hartlepool over the years – and is just one of many charities the cafe has supported over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafe owner Kate O’Kane said: “The alarm went off and ATT (alarm company) came at three o’clock and phoned the police.

Hartlepool's The Arches Cafe owner Kate O'Kane has thanked the community and police officers for their support following a break-in that saw a till and charity box stolen. She is pictured standing outside the town centre cafe that is still open for business.

"I found out by seeing something on my phone while eating my breakfast.

"My friend sent me a photo of the break-in and asked what had happened and I replied with ‘I don’t know.’”

Entering the cafe on Monday morning, Kate, who has owned the cafe for 15-and-a-half years, found the glass door smashed in and “glass everywhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to the help of neighbouring shops and businesses however, Kate was able to reopen the cafe at lunchtime – just two hours later than she normally would.

She said: “The people in The Arches are amazing. They rallied around and came in with shovels and brooms while they made me sit down and have a cup of tea.

"I felt a lot of love.”

She continued: “Everybody just dropped everything and came.

"All the hugs and love and flowers made me feel so much better.”

Kate is also grateful to Hartlepool CID who have been leading the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The CID have been really good, keeping me up to date all the time.”

The till, which was worth hundreds of pounds and had a small cash float inside, has not yet been recovered.

Cleveland Police are continuing to investigate the burglary and are urging people who may have information or know the whereabouts of the till to contact Hartlepool CID on the 101 number, quoting ref 178526.

Information can also be given anonymously at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by phoning 0800 555 111.