A crime chief hailed “a new era” of community policing as more beat bobbies are on their way to Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey chose the town to officially launch the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee which promises a dedicated officer for every area of Cleveland, including Hartlepool.

By next March, the force is set to recruit 20 more officers, 31 extra PCSOs and an additional 12 special constables.

They will help to increase visible policing in communities and help tackle high priority issues including anti-social behaviour and making town centres safer.

Clevlend Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey with officers in Hartlepool town centre as he launched the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee.

Speaking at Hartlepool College of Further Education, Mr Storey said: “We know that visible and effective neighbourhood policing is the bedrock of British policing.

"When it’s done best it allows police forces to understand the communities that they serve, develop solutions to local problems and make communities feel safe, strong and confident.”

Mr Storey joined police on a patrol of Hartlepool including anti-social hotspots.

He said neighbourhood policing is a big priority of residents but said it had been hit by 14 years of budget cuts.

Cleveland Police has been allocated £2.4million as part of government plans to boost neighbourhood police officers by 13,000 by 2029.

The guarantee comprises of five “pillars” including to put more police back on the beat, every neighbourhood to have a named and contactable officer, and a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The exact number of extra officers for Hartlepool is not yet known although Cleveland Police Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Dave Sutherland said the allocation will be evenly spread along with Middlesbrough, Stockton and Redcar and Cleveland.

He said the initiative will also build on the work the force has been doing over the last couple of years including by the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team.

Mr Sutherland said: “Through the Neighbourhood Guarantee over the next 12 months you will see additional police officers and PCSOs working in Hartlepool, including a small team dedicated to Hartlepool town centre, working with businesses and retailers to deal with the issues that are affecting them and to reduce and tackle crime in Hartlepool town centre making it a safer place for people to live work and visit.”

Residents will be able to keep track of their area’s crime priorities and opportunities to meet their officers via the force website.