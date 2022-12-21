Much-loved dad, son and brother Scott Fletcher, from Hartlepool, was last seen on May 11, 2011, near the Jet garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill and was reported missing a week later.

The investigation into the case became a murder investigation in 2015.

Seven men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Scott, who was 27 at the time of his disappearance, but were later released.

Hartlepool man Scott Fletcher disappeared in 2011.

Sadly, earlier this year his dad, John, passed away after a long period of ill health.

Scott’s mother, Julie Fletcher, has now said: “As a family we have suffered greatly over the years as we try to process life without Scott and now also without his dad who died without any answers as to what happened to him and that is so upsetting to us.“We just want to know the truth. The pain and agony that we suffer on a daily basis is indescribable.

“I urge anyone who knows what happened to Scott to get in touch, anonymously if they wish, and end our pain and torment once and for all.”

Detective Inspector Jim Allen, from Cleveland Police, said: “As Scott’s family prepare for another difficult Christmas without him, made even more difficult by the death of John earlier this year, we’re again appealing for anyone with information regarding Scott’s murder to come forward.“It may be that, as time has passed, someone may feel as if they can now divulge information which they couldn’t previously.

Julie Fletcher, the mother of Scott Fletcher.

"I’d urge anyone who has information to bring the suffering to an end for Scott’s family, by helping us piece together what happened to him. Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously.”

Officers made a national appeal on Crimewatch in September 2021 along Scott’s mother for any information on his murder.

They believe Scott, who they say had debt and links to “the criminal fraternity”, was killed in the Durham area and that his body was concealed shortly afterwards.

The last sighting of Scott Fletcher was on the A181 at Wheatley Hill on May 11, 2011.

