Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a man was seriously injured by suspected gunshot wounds.

The pair, aged 20 and 19, are due to appear in court on Tuesday, January 7, following the Hartlepool incident.

The older suspect also faces a string of other charges.

Garside Drive, in West View, was sealed off on Thursday, January 2, and Friday, January 3, after detectives launched their investigations.

Police in West View, Hartlepool, on Friday, January 3, following an alleged shooting.

Seven people – five men and two women – were later arrested in connection with the police inquiry.

Cleveland Police have now said in a statement: “Two men have now been charged in connection with an incident on Thursday, 2nd January, during which a man was left seriously injured from suspected gun shot wounds on Garside Drive, in Hartlepool.

“A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of a firearm when prohibited for five years, possession with intent to supply class A drugs – cocaine, possession with intent to supply a class A drug – crack cocaine, possession of a knife, blade or a sharply pointed article and theft from a person.

“A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder.

“They were both remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court this morning, Tuesday 7th January.

“Two women aged 34 and 54 and three men aged 23, 32 and 32, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on bail whilst further investigations continue.”

Residents told the Mail of their dismay after the shooting.