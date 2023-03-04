Plea to parents following spike in yobbish behaviour across Hartlepool

The multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team is urging families to take responsibility for their children’s actions following the recent upsurge in anti-social behaviour across town.

Groups of young people aged between nine and 16 have been gathering outside supermarkets and at retail parks while also congregating in the basement car park at Middleton Grange Shopping centre and at Mill House Leisure Centre.

On one occasion, youths were reported to be throwing items around a fast-food restaurant, abusing staff, refusing to leave and threatening to smash the premises up.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Shane Moore has urged parents to know where their children are and what they are doing following an upsurge in yobbish behaviour recently.

Cleveland Police responded to the ongoing problems by issuing a 48-hour Dispersal Order for the town centre and Marina areas.

This was backed by patrols by officers and Hartlepool Borough Council staff.

Councillor Shane Moore, the council leader and Safer Hartlepool Partnership chair, said: “We have been taking and will continue to take proactive action to tackle this issue and protect the law-abiding majority of residents of this town.

“However, we can only do this with the support of parents and it is vital that they know the whereabouts of their children and what they are doing.”

Chief Inspector Pete Littlewood, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing, said his team 2is committed to targeting issues relating to anti-social behaviour when they arise with officers utilising all powers available”.