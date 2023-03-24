Police, council and fire brigade combine to secure legal closure of suspected Hartlepool drugs den

They have obtained a closure order on a Hartlepool property “in an attempt to tackle its use as a base for drug dealing, associated crime and anti-social behaviour”.

Teesside magistrates granted an application by the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team, which is made up of representatives from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, for a house in Furness Street.

Evidence was submitted that the property was being used as a base for a number of alleged offences.

This follows a recent police raid on the property during earlier this month in which drugs and weapons were seized.

The team say they decided to pursue the closure order which is supported by the landlord, as a way of immediately improving the quality of life for neighbours.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said: ‘‘We are pleased that the Hartlepool Community Safety Team has been able to secure this closure order.

‘‘This is a property that has been used for serious drug offences and we will not let the life quality of our residents be impacted by homes such as this in our neighbourhoods.’’

Acting Inspector David Lester, from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: “This is a fantastic example of great partnership work between the force and Hartlepool Borough Council which has resulted in a closure order being granted.

“The force is committed to tackling drug activity in our communities as we know it can have a huge impact on those living nearby.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for residents and I would urge people to contact the police with any concerns.”

Two men, aged 18 and 41 years, were arrested on suspicion of drug offences following the raid.

The order will remain in force for three months.

A breach is punishable with an unlimited fine, imprisonment of up to six months or both.

Anyone who witnesses an order being breached should call the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.