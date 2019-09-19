Cyclist Paul Cockrill was pushed off his bike by a passing car near Hartlepool in July.

Mike Hill fears someone could be killed by the disturbing practice.

It comes after the Mail reported how Paul Cockrill, 44, who lives in Hartlepool, suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised when he was pushed off his bike on the A179 Hart bypass by a car passenger in July.

Mr Cockrill was left with a dislocated shoulder, fractured collar bone and needed surgery.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill

Mr Hill says he is aware of at least two other similar incidents in the Hartlepool area including one where a rider had a narrow escape when the passenger of a blue Vauxhall Corsa tried to shove the cyclist from the bike.

There have been several cases of cyclists being pushed off their bikes all over the UK over the last couple of years.

In some cases the offenders film themselves on mobile phones committing the dangerous act and then post it on social media.

Mr Hill said: “There are plenty of people out there like me who grew up with the Cycling Proficiency Test at school and, like me, are angry and annoyed by irresponsible cyclists using our pavements as cycleways and running red lights with impunity.

“But such irresponsible people represent the minority, whereas normal cyclists stick to and respect the Highway Code.

“For them to be targeted by people in fast moving vehicles and literally shoved off their bicycles is not only unacceptable, but is tantamount to attempted murder.

“Three incidents in as many months shows a pattern developing and as such I will be bringing it to the attention of both Cleveland and Durham Police.

“Decent law abiding citizens need to know our roads are safe.

“This is an example of that not being so.”

Mr Cockrill, who is a member of the Ferryhill Wheelers cycling club, earlier told how he was riding downhill at around 35mph when he was pushed off by the occupant of a car that drove off.

He said: “I went over the handlebars and crashed quite badly. It’s extremely dangerous and potentially fatal.”