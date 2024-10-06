Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homes have been evacuated after a nearby fire at a former cinema.

Cleveland Police said they are “are continuing to work with housing agencies” to find alternative accommodation for affected people living in Joicey Court, which backs onto Dent Street at the rear of the fire-damaged premises.

The force said in a statement on Sunday afternoon: “Officers remain at the scene of a large fire at the disused Odeon building, on Dent Street, in Hartlepool, alongside colleagues from Cleveland Fire Brigade and Hartlepool Borough Council.

Homes in Joicey Court, Hartlepool, at the rear of the former Odeon cinema, have been evacuated following Saturday night's serious fire.

“Road closures remain in place on York Road, Hart Lane and Raby Road and these are expected to stay closed for some time whilst the incident is dealt with.

“A number of properties on Joicey Court have been evacuated and we are continuing to work with housing agencies in relation to this.

“There are currently no reports of any injuries. Residents are urged to avoid the area.

Onlookers watch the blaze.

“Officers would like to thank everyone for their patience and co-operation while emergency services work together to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”

A possible cause of the blaze, which erupted at around 11pm, has still to be revealed.

While it is more than 40 years since the building was used as a cinema, it is still widely referred to in town as the Odeon.

It later became a nightclub before closing down around the turn of the century.

Widely condemned as a blot on Hartlepool’s landscape, there are tentative plans to bulldoze the privately-owned building and create a “community park”.

