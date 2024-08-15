A-Levels 2024: Dyke House Academy celebrates final A-Level results
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nervous students and families arrived at Dyke House Academy – part of the Northern Education Trust – early on Thursday morning to open their brown envelopes.
Twenty-three happy students are now relieved, having secured places at universities and jobs of their choice across the country.
Executive of the Northern Education Trust, Adam Palmer, said: “We are very very happy.”
He continued: “We are really proud of our students and of the hard work they have put in to get these grades, and to achieve their next steps regardless of grades – this is the most important thing.
“Whether its next steps educationally or if they wish to go into full-time employment, everyone has managed to do it.”
Leoni Wilson, 18, is just one student who excelled in her A-Levels.
Leoni worked tirelessly for the past two years to achieve three As in her A-Levels, and has secured a place at Teesside University to study paramedic practice.
The grades Leoni achieved are the highest grades Teesside University has ever received – something she is incredibly proud of.
She said: “I feel like there was a big jump from GCSE and then going through college.
"There were a lot of ups and downs – going through mock exams, predicted grades and UCAS – but I had so much support from all of the teachers.”
Leoni is travelling to Las Vegas tomorrow for three weeks to celebrate.
Dyke House Academy had a number of successful students including Leon Gric, who achieved two As and one B, and Holly Mudd who achieved one A*, one A and a B.
Dean Cope, school and sixth form principal, said: “It has been really positive and the results show all of the effort and hard work they have put in.
"I want to say a massive thanks to the staff that the children have had over the last couple of years.”
The school has taken the difficult decision to close its sixth form college this year after a drop in the number of students enrolling and a number of staff members leaving.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.