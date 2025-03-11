A Hartlepool couple are appealing to members of the public to help trace their vacuum cleaner after it vanished from their home in what appears to be a prank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old Sebo model disappeared from its home in West View on Thursday, March 6, and has since been photographed at various locations across the town.

The “theft” has been described by its owners, Samantha and Derek Cooper, as a prank although the couple still have yet to find the culprit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It disappeared not long after Samantha and Derek, who has his own garage, were arguing over which vacuum cleaner is better – Samantha’s Shark or Derek’s older Sebo.

Derek Cooper is sad that someone has taken his Sebo vacuum cleaner as part of a prank. His Sebo is pictured here at Summerhill Country Park, in Hartlepool.

A video of the debate was posted on Facebook when shortly after they realised the Sebo had vanished.

Samantha said: “I was upstairs and Derek shouted up and said that someone has come in and taken our vacuum cleaner.”

Samantha, who is a pharmacy manager, has her suspicions on who could be behind it all “but they both have alibis”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she is “just flabbergasted” by the disappearance, adding: “It must have been someone who was watching the video.”

Puzzled Samantha and Derek Cooper with their remaining Shark vacuum cleaner after their older Sebo model disappeared in an apparent prank.

A Facebook page was set up shortly after to document the vacuum cleaner’s journey around town and it is now named Sebo Christopher Cooper.

Sebo has been spotted getting his breakfast at Greggs and Queen B’s as well as enjoying a day out at Summerhill Country Park and Ward Jackson Park.

He was also spotted partying on Saturday night with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The posts suggest he is unhappy with the competition from the newer Shark and is looking for his own accommodation.

A Facebook page was set up shortly after to document the vacuum cleaner’s journey around town and it is now named Sebo Christopher Cooper. Sebo is pictured here outside Greggs.

Taking to Facebook, Sebo said: “Absolutely sick. Me mam playing around with another hoover saying Sharks are better and wanting me out the house.

"Am looking for a one-bed apartment either West View or Clav for a few days to get me head straight.”

Samantha, who prefers her Shark vacuum cleaner, joked: “They have done me a favour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Derek is still upset about his vacuum cleaner and hopes he is returned soon.

Joking aside, Samantha said: “It’s just gone from bad to worse. I just hope he comes home.”

To follow Sebo’s journey, see https://www.facebook.com/sebo.christopher.cooper.