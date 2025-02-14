A local author has come up with a novel idea to help passengers pass the time on journeys.

Crime writer Sharon Birch has launched Hartlepool train station’s first little library to encourage people to read and to make reading more accessible.

The new feature is full of books that she has donated from her personal collection, including a bookcase she no longer needed.

Sharon, 59, said: “We have recently downsized and I have many, many books and I’m so attached to them I couldn’t just give them away, so I decided to do something positive.

“As I had a spare bookcase too, I thought it would be a great idea to donate them to the train station.

"I’ve donated only about 5% of my books and I have so many that I can top it up when necessary.”

Sharon, who is from Seaton Carew, continued: “I decided to give away the books I am not going to read or that I have already read but not going to revisit.

"There is nowhere to pick up a book here so I just thought, if I don’t need them, I may as well bring them here.”

There are a number of different books on offer including fiction, non-fiction and children’s books. The books can be taken for free or exchanged. Donations can also be made by members of the public.

Sharon worked as a police child protection officer in London and Hartlepool before leaving the force to set up Footprints Learning for Life Nursery, in Tees Street, Hartlepool, in 2006.

On leaving the nursery in 2022, she became a safeguarding consultant and published her first crime novel She’s Not There, in 2023.

Sharon added: “I just love books and love to see people reading.

"I set up Footprints nursery and we did lots of up-skilling to help children read and to introduce them to literacy.”

Sharon said: “It’s something positive and I like the fact that I can give something positive to the town.”

Sharon is also encouraging people to donate to a charity of their choice, but stressed “this is just a suggestion.”