More than 1,600 people responded to a council consultation to discover how people feel about Hartlepool and understand what matters to them.

Hartlepool Borough Council launched its Big Conversation last November for 12 weeks to help shape the council’s priorities for the next five years through its Local Plan.

More than 1,600 residents, council staff, community sector workers and businesses responded through a variety of surveys, postcards and face to face discussions.

The council has now published a report of the consultation’s findings and says it has shown people agree with the council’s main priorities but has made some “minor tweaks” to reflect the things people told them were missing.

It said: “Respondents told us they wanted to see ‘action not words’ and more transparency about how we deliver the actions linked to the priorities.

“To do this we'll develop a new performance framework to include a new action plan for delivery over the next 12 months along with a new set of performance indicators.”

Engagement in the Big Conversation project included over 650 public survey responses and around 50 business survey responses.

The findings report stated: “When asked what was going well in Hartlepool the highest response was ‘Nothing’.

Regeneration work including to the Wesley Chapel was welcomed by people in the consultation Picture by FRANK REID

"However the remainder of the responses were more positive such as regeneration which included comments on the Innovation Quarter, the regeneration projects in some run down areas of the town including mentions of the Wesley Chapel development and the refurbishment of the Grand Hotel.”

Hartlepool’s museums, art gallery, churches, Headland, and coast were often mentioned, though some felt the council does not make enough of these.

And residents felt that they had access to various high quality green spaces, but many expressed concerns and frustrations around levels of litter, dog mess, weeds and fly-tipping.

Hartlepool’s strong voluntary sector and great work of charities, community groups and food banks were also praised.

But crime and anti-social behaviour were felt to be very bad across Hartlepool including masked youths on motorbikes and a general feeling of lawlessness.

Investment in the train station was welcomed although a “significant number” of respondents mentioned a lack of accessible or disabled-friendly transport.

The need for improved shopping facilities was felt strongly by many.

Businesses recognised the positive actions happening in Hartlepool, but help for new businesses was highlighted.