Brave fundraisers are set to embark on the challenge of walking across 15 to 20 feet of hot coal to raise money for the care services a Hartlepool hospice provides.

Alice House Hospice, in Wells Avenue, is hosting a sponsored fire walk on Friday, February 16, at Hartlepool Rugby Club.

Sponsored by patron J & B Recycling, the event will be followed by refreshments and a variety of street vendors selling food.

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “We’ve already seen a great response to this challenge from Alice House supporters and staff alike.

"We’re expecting a great turnout and are really looking forward to trying something a bit different and exciting to support our patients.

"Thanks to everyone who has signed up so far and to our sponsors and patrons.”

The event starts at 5.45pm, followed by fire training at 6.15pm and the fire walk at 7.15pm.