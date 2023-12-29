News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Brave hospice supporters prepare to walk over hot coals to raise money for Hartlepool Alice House Hospice in 2024

Brave fundraisers are set to embark on the challenge of walking across 15 to 20 feet of hot coal to raise money for the care services a Hartlepool hospice provides.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Dec 2023, 12:54 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 12:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Alice House Hospice, in Wells Avenue, is hosting a sponsored fire walk on Friday, February 16, at Hartlepool Rugby Club.

Sponsored by patron J & B Recycling, the event will be followed by refreshments and a variety of street vendors selling food.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “We’ve already seen a great response to this challenge from Alice House supporters and staff alike.

Most Popular
Fundraiser walks over hot coals in fire walking challenge.Fundraiser walks over hot coals in fire walking challenge.
Fundraiser walks over hot coals in fire walking challenge.

"We’re expecting a great turnout and are really looking forward to trying something a bit different and exciting to support our patients.

"Thanks to everyone who has signed up so far and to our sponsors and patrons.”

The event starts at 5.45pm, followed by fire training at 6.15pm and the fire walk at 7.15pm.

It costs £25 to register and you can sign up at https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/charity-fire-walk/.

Related topics:Hartlepool