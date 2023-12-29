Brave hospice supporters prepare to walk over hot coals to raise money for Hartlepool Alice House Hospice in 2024
Alice House Hospice, in Wells Avenue, is hosting a sponsored fire walk on Friday, February 16, at Hartlepool Rugby Club.
Sponsored by patron J & B Recycling, the event will be followed by refreshments and a variety of street vendors selling food.
Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “We’ve already seen a great response to this challenge from Alice House supporters and staff alike.
"We’re expecting a great turnout and are really looking forward to trying something a bit different and exciting to support our patients.
"Thanks to everyone who has signed up so far and to our sponsors and patrons.”
The event starts at 5.45pm, followed by fire training at 6.15pm and the fire walk at 7.15pm.
It costs £25 to register and you can sign up at https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/charity-fire-walk/.