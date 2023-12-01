Hartlepool charity fundraising dinner raises £16,000 for Alice House Hospice
The annual Alice House Party took place at Wynyard Hall raising an incredible £16,000 to support those in need.
The event on Friday, November, 10, was held in partnership with Hartlepool-based business Orangebox Training Solutions and welcomed 200 guests from across the town.
The night, hosted by Orangebox Training Solutions’ CEO Simon Corbett, included reception drinks, fundraising games and challenges, a charity auction and raffle.
Items up for auction included football shirts signed by greats of the game Paul Gascoigne and Alan Shearer, and a signed boxing glove from Ricky Hatton.
Nicola Haggan, Co-CEO of Alice House Hospice, said: “What incredible warmth and generosity from all who joined us for a fantastic night in beautiful surroundings.
"The money raised on the night will make a real difference and help to ensure the ongoing delivery of our services.
"On behalf of everyone at the hospice, thank you to all who supported this event.
"I will look forward to seeing you all at the next one.”
Nicola added: "Special thanks to Simon Corbett and the team at Orangebox for all their kindness, and to Janet Watkins and Santander staff for their hard work and dedication.”
Guests were also left spellbound by entertainment from magician Paul Lytton, as well as music from DJ Mark Ireland and Lady V Sax.
Simon Corbett said: “Alice House is a cause very close to my heart and I have been involved with this great charity for around seven years.
"The care they give to our community is incredible and I am proud to play a part in this.
"I’d like to echo Nicola’s message of thanks and urge any business who can to contact the hospice and find out more about how they can support.
"We’ll be announcing the details of the next event very soon.”
Santander employees who attended the event to provide fundraising assistance have confirmed that they will apply for match funding to the value of £2,500 towards the event total.
It was the fourth event of its kind held by the hospice and Orangebox and the most successful one to date.