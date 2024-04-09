Casualty rescued from car crash by fire fighters on outskirts of Hartlepool
Emergency services arrived at the scene of a collision at around 1.40pm on the A689 Hartlepool Road eastbound, at Wynyard, on Tuesday, April 9.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to an incident at at 1.40pm on the A689 East bound of Wynyard Village, Wolviston.
"Road traffic collision involving one vehicle.
"Three fire engines in attendance from Billingham, Hartlepool and Stockton.
"One casualty extricated from the vehicle and handed over to the North East Ambulance Service.
"Crews made the scene safe and we got the stop around 2.40pm.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a road traffic collision at 1.43pm in Wynyard, Hartlepool.
"We dispatched two ambulance crews, one clinical team leader, one doctor, one rapid response crew and one HART crew (Hazardous Area Response Team).
"One patient was taken to James Cook Hospital."
Cleveland Police are currently appealing for dashcam footage.
Members of the public are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting ref 064242.