Co-op to open new shop at Wynyard Park development on outskirts of Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Jun 2025, 00:00 BST

A large UK supermarket chain has announced it will be opening a branch in a new neighbourhood shopping area on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

The Co-op is getting ready to open a brand new 4,500 square foot convenience store at Wynyard Park on a new retail development site called Roseberry Place.

The shop, in Hanzard Drive, Wynyard, will include an in-store bakery, Costa Coffee Express machine and a free ATM.

It is also expected to create up to 20 jobs when it opens later in the year.

This is a CGI image of what the new Co-op will look like at Wynyard Park, on the outskirts of Hartlepool.
This is a CGI image of what the new Co-op will look like at Wynyard Park, on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

Rob Tindale, Co-op acquisition manager, said: “We’re delighted to be coming to the Wynyard Park estate and we can’t wait to move in.

"Co-op is growing its convenience business and we pride ourselves on being able to deliver the quality and value which can be enjoyed by everyone.

“We are really looking forward to contributing to local life and serving and supporting the community.

"We are working to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve the community there, conveniently.”

Pictured is the site progress of the new Co-op store which is due to open later in the year.
Pictured is the site progress of the new Co-op store which is due to open later in the year.

The Co-op is the first confirmed tenant for a street of nine retail units on the new retail development site which will provide shopping and services to residents on the estate.

Substantial car parking and amenities will also be incorporated into the area which is currently surrounded by more than 1,000 homes.

Chris Musgrave, CEO of Wynyard Park Limited, said: “We wanted our first tenant on Roseberry Place to reflect our values of community and convenience for the people of Wynyard Park and the Co-op fits the bill perfectly.

“Householders will be able to pop to the Co-op at their convenience for a wide range of different needs right on their doorstep.

“I’m sure it will become a favourite for many people and will really add to the community feel at Wynyard Park which we have worked so hard to develop.”

Other tenants in the shopping parade will be announced in the coming months.

Eight hundred homes are currently under construction at the Wynyard Park development, located just off the A689, with space allocated for an additional 2,000.

