Jack Dale, eight, from Shotton Colliery, completed a 50-mile triathlon – walking, running and cycling – in Hartlepool on Good Friday to raise money for Colostomy UK.

Colostomy UK is a national charity that offers support and advice to people living with stomas, and to their families.

He did this to raise awareness of his own condition that sees him fitted with an ileostomy stoma bag.

Jack Dale and his dad John meet H'Angus at Hartlepool United Football Club as Jack gets ready to complete his final three miles of his 50-mile triathlon.

Jack, a pupil at Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, in Shotton Colliery, started his first mile on March 1, completing different activities every day with the support of his friends and family.

On Good Friday, before Hartlepool United beat Halifax Town 1-0, Jack did a “victory” lap around the football pitch at the club’s Suit Direct Stadium, meeting mascot H’Angus the Monkey himself.

He then finished his triathlon by walking the three-mile route from Hartlepool United Football Club to Seaton Carew alongside a Colostomy UK volunteer.

Zoe Dale, Jack’s mum, said: “He was tired but loved it.

"His target was £500 and he’s already passed that.

"He is over the moon.”

Jack has been living with an ileostomy stoma bag and feeding tube since January 2022 after suffering from severe constipation since birth.

But his confidence has increased massively since sharing his story with others.

Zoe said: “His confidence was so low. Now he is showing his bag to people.”

Football-mad Jack, who plays for Shotton Colts, has already raised £4,288 over the past 18 months and hopes to raise even more in the future.

His mum said: “It is absolutely amazing.”

In October 2023, Jack completed another sporting challenge, running one mile every day to raise money for Colostomy UK.

Zoe said: "We are really proud.

"Jack wanted to raise awareness of living with a stoma and he certainly has done that.”