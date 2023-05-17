The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 7pm until 11pm at Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, in St Aidan’s Street, Hartlepool, to raise awareness and money for the MSA Trust.

In March 2022, Jan Mottram’s husband, 60-year-old Pete, was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy (MSA), which is a rare neurological disease with no known cause or cure.

The MSA Trust funds research and supports people suffering from MSA, which currently affects only 3,300 people in the UK.

Pete Mottram, 60, who was diagnosed with MSA in 2022.

Speaking about his diagnosis, Jan said: “We knew then, there was nothing they could do for him. They told him to just go home and make memories.”

The fundraising event will have an 80s theme, which is Pete’s favourite era, with guests given the option to wear fancy dress.

There will also be a raffle, tombola and entertainment from Danny’s Legacy, who performed at Jan’s first charity night in November 2022.

Speaking about the event, Jan said: “It’s going to be a fantastic night. Danny’s Legacy decided to do an 80s theme because Pete loves 80s music and it’s all about him.”

Pete Mottram, 60, who was diagnosed with MSA in 2022 watching Newcastle United play.

In November 2022, £4,414.75 was raised for the MSA Trust at a fundraising event organised by Jan, with a skydive planned for August to raise even more money.

