Flakefleet Primary School thanks public for 'kindness and support' ahead of Britain's Got Talent final

A school choir fronted by a headteacher from Hartlepool have thanked the community for its "kindness and support" on Britain's Got Talent.

Hartlepool-born Dave McPartlin has led children from Flakefleet Primary School, in Fleetwood, through to the live final of Britain's Got Talent which is taking place this weekend.

The choir are one of 10 acts performing in the Sunday-night finale show. The line-up's final two acts will be selected tonight (Friday, May 31) in the programme's concluding semi-final.

Flakefleet Primary School were chosen by judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams to progress to the final in Monday's semi, after they came in the public vote's top three.

Writing on Twitter, the school said: "So proud of our school and incredibly grateful for all the kindness and support we have received on our Britain’s Got Talent adventure so far.

"Can’t believe this is actually happening!"

Walliams was also the judge who gave the school a coveted golden buzzer in the early rounds of the show, sending them straight through to the live semi-finals.

The energetic choir, conducted and supported by Dave, wowed audiences up and down the country with their performance of Don't Stop Me Now by Queen in their first outing

Walliams told Dave he was a "great teacher" and praised his work with the youngsters, who put their all into the number.

Headteacher Dave McPartlin from Hartlepool.

Before the live shows began, author Walliams visited the Fleetwood school by helicopter to see how their preparations were going for the next round of the competition.

On his visit, Walliams read part of his new book, The World's Worst Teachers, in a special assembly.

Monday saw the group perform their take on Holding Out For A Hero by Bonnie Tyler. It featured a mini Ant and Dec, a confetti hose - pointed at Simon Cowell - and all manner of colourful costumes.

Speaking as their place in the finale was confirmed, headteacher Dave said: "We entered for a bit of a laugh and then we've got through to The Finals. I'm literally speechless. I'm shaking like an absolute leaf."

We can't wait to see what Flakefleet pull out of the bag for the final!

