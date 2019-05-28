'They deserve to win' - Community supports Hartlepool headteacher and Flakefleet school choir in Britain's Got Talent final

A group of singing schoolchildren and their Hartlepool headteacher have got the town's backing to go all the way in the Britain's Got Talent grand finale this weekend.

The series final of the ITV show airs on Sunday - with Hartlepool-born Dave McPartlin and his Flakefleet Primary School choir securing a place to perform.

Dave and his children, who performed Holding Out For A Hero by Bonnie Tyler in the show's first live semi-final on Monday, were chosen by show judges to progress to the next stage.

Out of 40 semi-finalists, 10 acts will perform for a chance to win £250,000 and a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.



As Dave, who was born and raised in Hartlepool, and his choir prepare for the performance of a lifetime, the town has shown its backing for the act with a whole host of heartfelt messages.

Here are your messages of support from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Lisa Wade: "Lovely to see kids having so much fun."

Janice Hudson: "Was lovely to see how much the kids enjoyed it well done sir."

Betty Brown: "Congratulations. Sally forth and WIN."

June Martin: "Well done, come on you can win this for them beautiful children they loved every minute."

Ida Wilkinson: "Well done and good luck in the final."

Elaine Gooding: "So pleased, lovely family and an inspiration to the children."

Yvonne Tritschler: "Well done hope you win."

Katharine Anne Craggs: "Loved this act. They deserve to win."

Jill Boagey: "Would like to see you win this!"

Clare Garrington: "Deffo my favourite act this year! Well done."

Elizabeth Foster: "Over the moon for them well done."

June Martin: "Well done, over the moon you got through. Keep it up, what a fab job your teacher is doing for you. We are ever so proud of you Dave."

Edith Harrison: "Well done to all. Good luck, keep up the good work."