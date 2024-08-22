Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scores of anxious pupils flocked to their school today to open their GCSE results alongside teachers, family and friends.

Nervous students and families arrived at Manor Community Academy, in Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, early on Thursday morning to open their envelopes.

But there were a lot of relieved and happy faces when college places were finally secured.

Principal Steven Jones said: “I am so happy for the students because they have worked their socks off and the result is, they are leaving with some amazing outcomes.

Alisa Tobin-Gardner (left) and Megan Taylor proudly show off their GCSE results at Manor Community Academy on Thursday, August 22.

"They have made some great achievements so I feel that we have done our job.”

Manor Community Academy pupil Amy Wilson, 16, excelled in her GCSEs, achieving six 9s and two 8s.

She said: “I am very pleased. I was hoping I would get the grades but I was not expecting it in case I didn’t.”

She is going to Bede Sixth Form College, in Billingham, in September to study biology, chemistry and English.

Principle Steven Jones congratulates his pupils for their hard work and dedication as they open their GCSE results.

Fellow pupil Chloe Powell, 16, is going to Middlesbrough College in September to study human biology, psychology and health and social care.

Despite thinking she would do better than she did, she still passed all of her subjects.

Her friend Charlie Atkinson, 16, is staying more local, studying at Hartlepool Sixth Form College, in Blakelock Road, in September.

Charlie achieved four 9s, two 7s and one 6, and is going to be studying biology, chemistry and maths at sixth form.

He said: “I did better than I thought I would.”